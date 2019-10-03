Rana Sanaullah withdraws bail petition in smuggling case

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has taken back his bail application in a drug smuggling case just a day after submitting it in the Lahore High Court.

His lawyer said that a drug court has allowed them to review the CCTV footage of his arrest. The party members will be able to identify the cars after watching the footage. The application will be filed once again after the court has seen the video, he added.

The lawyer said that they will even see if the footage can be submitted in the bail application.

Justice Shahbaz Rizvi dismissed the case after the petition was withdrawn.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he had said that he doesn’t even have the money to pay his lawyer as all his accounts have been seized.

