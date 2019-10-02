Rana Sanaullah files for bail in drug smuggling case 

Photo: Online

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has filed his bail application in the Lahore High Court.

The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

Speaking to the media, he said that he doesn’t even have the money to pay his lawyer as all his accounts have been seized.

The case has been adjourned till October 9.

Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, was presented in an accountability court, while Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption from appearance was approved by the court.

The court has instructed investigating agencies to submit a report on references against the PML-N leader by October 16.

