Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight

Photo: Online

The people of Karachi woke up to wet streets after heavy and light rain hit the metropolis Friday night and turned the weather pleasant.

Heavy rain was reported in Malir’s Kala Board, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Power outages were also reported in several parts of the city after the rain.

According to Met Sindh director Sardar Sarfaraz, rain will continue for three more days in Karachi from Friday.

A rain alert has also been issued for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan, the statement said.

The Met Office advised people to take precautionary steps as landslides are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.