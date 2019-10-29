Rain expected in Karachi as cyclonic storm intensifies

Many houses in Karachi’s coastal areas have been flooded because of the cyclonic storm Kyarr. Water entered many residences in Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri Goth and Lath Basti.

According to the Pakistan Meteorologist Department, the storm has intensified in the Arabian Sea. The storm is heading towards Oman, however, it can severely affect Karachi’s coastal areas too.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited the areas affected by the storm and assured people that they will be taken care for. Such cyclonic activities cannot be controlled but the residents of the affected areas will be shifted to safe places, he promised.

Karachi’s Golf Club was also severely affected because of the cyclone.

Meteorologists have predicted rain in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that sporadic rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the city on October 31 and November 1. “The rain, however, will not be heavy. It all depends on how far Kyarr is from Karachi’s coast,” he added.

The Fishermen Cooperative Society has declared an emergency and has instructed fishermen to avoid going into the deep sea.

The cyclone also hit the coastal areas of Interior Sindh and Balochistan. Water entered inside homes in Hub. Goth Abdullah and Gadani’s causeway was flooded. Security arrangements are being made on other coastal areas of the region.

Local authorities have set up camps in case of an emergency.

