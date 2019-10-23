Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Local

Rahim Yar Khan man arrested for attempting to kidnap child

2 hours ago
A man has been arrested for trying to kidnap a child in Rahim Yar Khan. 

The suspect had attempted to kidnap a six-year-old child in Kot Samba a week ago. People saw him trying to take the child forcefully on his motorcycle and they tried to stop them. The suspect got scared and pushed the child off his vehicle.

The child’s parents used the CCTV footage and were able to trace him. A mob found him and beat him up. He was later handed over to the police.

The police said that the suspect had minor injuries when they took him took into custody. His medical check-up will be conducted soon.

The suspect was presented in court. The court remanded him into police custody for three days.

We request the police to give the suspect a strict punishment, said an area resident. “We have been scared to send our children to schools because of what happened in Kasur and Chunian,” he remarked.

 

PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
