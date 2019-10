The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Tuesday that the crescent for the month of Rabiul Awwal was sighted in several parts of Pakistan.

The first of Rabiul Awwal will fall on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 while 12 Rabiul Awwal, the birthday of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), will fall on Sunday, November 10.

CHRC Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee in Karachi at the Met office.

