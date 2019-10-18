Rabies claims 19th life in Sindh

Another woman died of rabies at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Hoor Bibi from Benazirabad. She was bitten by a rabid dog in her neighbourhood in September.

The death toll from Rabies has reached 19 in Sindh.

The executive director of Jinnah hospital, Dr Seemin Jamali, said the woman was admitted on October 16. This is the ninth rabies death at the hospital this year, she added.

The Sindh High Court said on Wednesday that anyone is allowed to catch stray dogs in the province. The local government and health secretaries were ordered to present their reports regarding the work they’ve done on October 22.

If someone, who was bitten, dies due to the unavailability of an anti-rabies vaccine, then the Sindh health department would be held responsible, the court ruled.