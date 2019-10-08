Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Quetta government recalls 122 police escorts assigned to VIP politicians

2 mins ago
 
Quetta government recalls 122 police escorts assigned to VIP politicians

The Quetta government has ordered to recall 122 of Balochistan’s constables on Tuesday who were deployed with ‘VIPs’.

The constables have been deployed with senior government officials, former and current police officers and with many other secretaries.

They were allotted to PkMAP chairperson Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, JUI-F Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Allahuddin Mari, but have returned to the department.

Related: Passenger held at Islamabad airport for currency smuggling

The government has also summoned back constables from provincial secretaries Hafiz Abdul Majid, Qamar Masood, Saleh Baloch, Zahid Saleem, Shehryar Taj.

The constables will be assigned general duty to maintain peace in the country.

The Commandant Balochistan Constabulary has ordered to submit a report in a week on all the personnel who have returned from their duties.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Police Quetta
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.