Quetta government recalls 122 police escorts assigned to VIP politicians

The Quetta government has ordered to recall 122 of Balochistan’s constables on Tuesday who were deployed with ‘VIPs’.

The constables have been deployed with senior government officials, former and current police officers and with many other secretaries.

They were allotted to PkMAP chairperson Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, JUI-F Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Allahuddin Mari, but have returned to the department.

The government has also summoned back constables from provincial secretaries Hafiz Abdul Majid, Qamar Masood, Saleh Baloch, Zahid Saleem, Shehryar Taj.

The constables will be assigned general duty to maintain peace in the country.

The Commandant Balochistan Constabulary has ordered to submit a report in a week on all the personnel who have returned from their duties.

