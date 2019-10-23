Quetta entrepreneur defies all odds to set up own business

Tahireen Akhter is one of the few women from Quetta who has her own business.

The 52-year-old entrepreneur said that she struggled for years before she opened her own shop. “No one supported me at the start,” she said. “Not my family, nor anyone else. In fact, most of my relatives disapproved of my business.”

Akhter has been associated with the uniform industry for the last 25 years. Before starting her own business, she worked at another uniform shop for 22 years, Akhter said.

Being the first woman in her area to start a business venture, Akhter credits her achievements to her education. Her business is a source of income for a lot of people.

“Despite having such a bold personality, it’s still very difficult for me to get out of the house every day,” Akhter remarked. “One can only imagine how hard things would be for other women in the province.”

She remarked that the women in the province should be given equal opportunities as men. “This is the only way we will be able to grow and make things happen for ourselves,” she added.