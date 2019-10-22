Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Quetta college canteen issued warning notice for serving unhygienic food

11 mins ago
Quetta college canteen issued warning notice for serving unhygienic food

The Balochistan Food Authority issued warning notices to a college canteen, various departmental stores and restaurants after finding unhygienic kitchens and substandard food at the Quetta eateries on Tuesday.  

Operations Director Ghulam Murtaza led a raid conducted by a food safety team.

The team inspected various food items of the eateries to check for quality and hygiene standards.

Warnings notices were issued after the inspection to the Bolan Medical College canteen and general store, various departmental stores in Faisal Town and other eateries for serving substandard food and not following cleanliness practices.

Expired and substandard edibles, Chinese salt, gutka and pan parag found at the eateries were also disposed during the raids.

A BFA spokesperson said the owners and staff of the eateries were instructed to follow food safety standards and rules and ensure hygienic conditions at the eateries.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
