Punjab government releases Maryam Nawaz on parole for an hour

The Punjab government has released Maryam Nawaz on parole for an hour to see her ailing father Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Service Hospital, according to a notification issued by the home department.

Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N vice president, has reached the hospital to see Nawaz Sharif. She will have to go back to prison after an hour.

Maryam, who is currently on judicial remand, told reporters in an accountability court on Wednesday morning that she had asked the judge if she can visit her father for one hour to check-up on him but she wasn’t allowed to do so.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.

