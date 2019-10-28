Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Punjab government moves LHC against Sahiwal shooting case verdict

41 mins ago
The Punjab government filed on Monday an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the verdict in the Sahiwal shooting case.

An anti-terrorism court had acquitted last week all the suspects in the Sahiwal shooting case. The court had said that the suspects were given the benefit of the doubt.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the Punjab government to file the appeal, according to Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special adviser to the PM on information and broadcasting.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba and friend, Zeeshan Javed, were killed after CTD officials opened fire at their car in Sahiwal on January 19.

The suspects, all CTD officers, were released after Judge Arshad Hussain gave the verdict last week.

The Punjab government argued that either the investigation of the case went in the wrong direction or the witnesses changed their statements.

The provincial government asked the court to reverse the special court’s decision and take action against those responsible for the flawed investigation in the case and those who changed their statements.

Sahiwal shooting
 
