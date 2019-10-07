Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

PTI’s 2014 dharna vs JUI-F’s Azadi March: what’s the difference?

4 mins ago
 
Amber Shamsi asks PTI's Mian Mehmood Rasheed to explain



The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl is all set for its October 27 anti-government Azadi March in Islamabad.

It aims to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The JUI-F chief has been vocal about what the party expects to achieve from the march. He has warned the government to be prepared for a ‘hurricane’.

PTI is no stranger to such marches. In 2014, it held its own Azadi March. It went on for over four months. The agenda: get rid of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

So is there a difference between these two marches, asks Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal. Watch this video to see what PTI’s Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has to say about it.

TOPICS:
Azadi March Imran Khan maulana fazl
 
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
