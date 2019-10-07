PTI’s 2014 dharna vs JUI-F’s Azadi March: what’s the difference?

Amber Shamsi asks PTI's Mian Mehmood Rasheed to explain
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl is all set for its October 27 anti-government Azadi March in Islamabad.
It aims to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. The JUI-F chief has been vocal about what the party expects to achieve from the march. He has warned the government to be prepared for a ‘hurricane’.
PTI is no stranger to such marches. In 2014, it held its own Azadi March. It went on for over four months. The agenda: get rid of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
So is there a difference between these two marches, asks Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal. Watch this video to see what PTI’s Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has to say about it.