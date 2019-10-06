Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

PTI worker killed for speaking the truth, claims brother

3 hours ago
 
The brother of a PTI office-bearer, who was killed in a targeted attack, has claimed that his Asif Haroon was targeted because he was speaking the truth and raising his voice against injustice. 

Haroon was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen near Madni mosque in Karachi’s Aisha Manzil on Saturday. His funeral prayers were offered in the night and he was laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

His brother registered a case against unidentified men over the murder. The FIR includes sections of the Anti Terrorism Act too.

In one of his videos, Haroon had criticised the existing system of governance in Karachi and said that people have been facing many problems.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incidence and asked the police to prepare a report on it. He urged the police to arrest murderers as soon as possible.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi PTI
 
