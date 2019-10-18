Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PTI files petition in ECP seeking Faryal Talpur’s disqualification

3 hours ago
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed on Friday a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

Talpur, who is the sister of Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, was elected as an MPA from PS-10 Larkana-I.

PTI’s Arsalan Taj filed the petition in the ECP seeking her disqualification for allegedly hiding assets.

According to the petition, Talpur didn’t declare her 60-acre land in Shahdadkot, while another land owned by her in Shahdadpur is not mentioned in revenue department’s record.

It said the PPP lawmaker also hid her plot in Nawabshah from the ECP.

Talpur is currently on judicial remand until October 22 in the mega money laundering case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

She was arrested on June 14, four days after Zardari was taken into custody in the same case.

They both are being investigated in the Park Lane case too.

