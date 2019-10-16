PTI core comittee meets to strategise on JUI-F’s Azaadi March

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an emergency meeting of the PTI core committee today (Wednesday) to chalk out a strategy for Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March.

During the meeting, the ruling party is expected to formulate a strategy over the anti-government protests.

The meeting will be held at 3:00 pm and issues related to the country’s present political situation, economic affairs, and inflation will also be discussed.

Chief ministers and governors of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh will also be present at the meeting.

PM Khan will also brief the members of the committee about his trips to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China.

