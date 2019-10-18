PS-11 by-election was ‘rigged’, says Bilawal 

Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the by-election for Larkana’s PS-11 was rigged and demanded re-election.

Grand Democratic Alliance’s Moazzam Abbasi won the by-election on Thursday by bagging 31,557 votes. PPP’s Jamil Soomro was the runner up.

Bilawal has said that the party will challenge this rigging at every forum. “We will expose this selection. We will have re-election and take back this seat,” he remarked in a series of tweets.

He claimed that the PPP’s candidat wasn’t allowed inside the polling station. The party members asked the Election Commission to take notice but “its malafide intent was apparent in its silence,” the PPP scion added.

“Since morning media was reporting women voters they were threatened them to vote for GDA. Despite our pleas, ECP did not take notice,” Bilawal said. He claimed that the Rangers took over inside of the polling stations and PPP’s women voters were harassed and their polling agents were thrown out.

This election was very hard for the party because of the “immense pressure from the establishment”. He said that there was pre-polling rigging from the start with NAB arresting PPP leaders and sending notices to the workers and their families.

Abbasi had won the sear in the 2018 General Election after defeating PPP’s Nida Khuhro, the daughter of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. She submitted her nomination papers after her father was disqualified from contesting elections.

The GDA’s candidate had secured 32,206 votes, while Nida secured 21,825 votes. She later challenged his victory and he was later de-seated on orders of a court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.