The incident took place in Shahzad Town

Police and the anti-encroachment cell launched an operation in Shahzad Town, but the team had to stop due to resistance put up by the area's residents.The protesters resorted to aerial firing and stone pelting. As a result, two policemen were injured.Police said the officers were shifted to a nearby hospital.A case has been registered against the protesters.