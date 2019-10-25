Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Government

Prof Ismail detained by law enforcement in Peshawar: FO spokesperson

6 mins ago
Photo: Online

The father of human rights activist Gulalai Ismail has been detained in Peshawar in a case of cyber crime, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed on Friday.

The FO official tweeted that Professor Muhammad Ismail has been detained by the law enforcement authorities in Peshawar in a case of cyber crime as per Pakistan’s laws.

“Being a citizen of Pakistan, Prof. Ismail is entitled to due process and right of defence provided in the Constitution,” the tweet read.

Earlier today, Gulalai had tweeted that her father had been sent to Peshawar jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of State Alice G. Wells, who is also the in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, had expressed concern over “reports of the continued harassment” of Gulalai’s family and her father’s detention.

“We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process,” Wells said in a post on Twitter.

