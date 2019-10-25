Prof Ismail detained by law enforcement in Peshawar: FO spokesperson

The father of human rights activist Gulalai Ismail has been detained in Peshawar in a case of cyber crime, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed on Friday.

The FO official tweeted that Professor Muhammad Ismail has been detained by the law enforcement authorities in Peshawar in a case of cyber crime as per Pakistan’s laws.

“Being a citizen of Pakistan, Prof. Ismail is entitled to due process and right of defence provided in the Constitution,” the tweet read.

Any comment to the contrary, or a pre-judgment in the matter, is unwarranted. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) October 25, 2019

Earlier today, Gulalai had tweeted that her father had been sent to Peshawar jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

He has been sent to Peshawar jail for a judicial remand of 14 days. My father isn’t in good health, he has multiple health issues and had an appointment in Shifa Hospital Islamabad the day he was abducted from Peshawar High Court. pic.twitter.com/oMuwmVszMz — Gulalai_Ismail (@Gulalai_Ismail) October 25, 2019

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of State Alice G. Wells, who is also the in-charge of South Asia affairs at the US State Department, had expressed concern over “reports of the continued harassment” of Gulalai’s family and her father’s detention.

We are concerned by reports of the continued harassment of Gulalai Ismail’s family, and her father’s detention today. We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) October 24, 2019

“We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process,” Wells said in a post on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.