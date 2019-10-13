Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Private company decides to shutdown 15 police helpline

15 mins ago
 
Private company decides to shutdown 15 police helpline
A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Karachi on January 3, 2015. File photo: AFP

The private company, which was awarded the contract to run Sindh police’s Madadgar 15 helpline, has decided to stop its operations.

According to the company, it has not been paid for the last six months.

Former Sindh IG A.D Khawaja had outsourced police emergency helpline to improve policing and ensure quick response to emergency calls.

Aminul Haque, an MQM leader, expressed concerns over an increase in street crimes in Karachi. He said the Sindh government and police should re-activate 15 helpline to help people report crimes.

According to data obtained by SAMAA TV, at least 31 people have been killed and 282 injured while resisting robberies in Karachi so far this year.

In 2018, at least 54 people were killed in the city during robberies and muggings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Police Helpline Sindh
 
