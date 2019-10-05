Prince William, Kate to ‘meet as many Pakistanis as possible’

The British royal couple – Prince William and Kate Middleton – want to “meet as many Pakistanis as possible” during their first-ever official visit to the country, their spokesperson said on Friday.

“Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

However, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s upcoming visit to Pakistan will be their “most complex” tour to date, said the Kensington Palace.

Further details about The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Pakistan have been released #RoyalVisitPakistan https://t.co/aXmTbCX3j9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 4, 2019

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October, at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” the communication secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

Their trip will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” reads the statement.

Their Royal Highnesses’ programme will also cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change. They are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan, the statement adds.

