Pakistan gears up for the royal couple’s tour

Pakistan awaits the arrival of the British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is the couple’s first trip to Pakistan.

According to the government officials, the British royal couple will land at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase. The couple will be presented with a guard of honour upon their arrival.

People across Pakistan have started preparing for the prince and the princess.

Swat’s royal family want the British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, to visit its historic White Palace, the same place where Queen Elizabeth II stayed during her visit to Pakistan in 1961. “We know the duke and duchess have a tight schedule, but still hope they are able to visit this place,” said Prince Miangul Sheharyar Ameer Zeb of the Swat’s royal family.

Zeb said the queen had accepted the then president Ayub Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan on the condition that he would give her a tour of Swat. The Queen stayed at the historic White Palace suite along with her husband, Prince Philip, for three days when they visited the Wali of Swat, Miangul Jahanzeb Khan, in 1961.

Rabia Zakir, an artist from Islamabad, has drawn a portrait of the royal couple’s wedding picture.

She hopes to present it as a “welcoming gift” to the guests.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during their four-day visit.

“Over the course of the visit, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said in a statement.

Their trip will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” reads the statement.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.