Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off tour with college visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their first day of Pakistan tour on Tuesday by visiting the Islamabad Model College for Girls.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the classrooms and posed for a group picture with some of the young students, ranging from kindergarten to class six students.
Kate arrived at the college dressed in a royal blue classic kurta with trousers and dupatta by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She completed her look with nude pumps by Russell & Bromley. William, on the other hand, opted for a casual shirt and trousers.
The couple even pulled up tiny chairs so they could sit and chat with pupils at the school.
After the college visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Margalla Hills, which sit in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Children from four schools joined them for different activities.
The activities were designed to educate young people on environmental protection and wildlife conservation.
Prince William and Kate Middleton met Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi later in the day.
The couple met with the president and his wife, Samina Alvi, at President House. They exchange views on strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties with the UK and Pakistan.
Kate arrived at the President House in a green Sherwani-style kurta by Catherine Walker and trousers by Pakistani Designer Maheen Khan. She completed the look with a long scarf by Satrangi and earrings be ZEEN.
They arrived in Pakistan Monday night on a five-day visit to the country.
