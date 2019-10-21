Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Prince Harry says he will always protect his family

22 mins ago
Prince Harry says he will always protect his family

The Duke of Sussex has said that he will always protect his family and “will not be bullied into playing a game” that killed his mother.

According to a report by BBC, while speaking to an ITV documentary, Prince Harry said that he did not want a “repeat of the past”.

The royal couple was interviewed by Tom Bradby during their tour of South Africa in September.

Prince Harry was asked if he was worried that his wife may face the same pressures as his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, did.

“I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect,” he said. “So everything that she [Diana] went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past.”

On the rumours of a rift between the brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William, the duke said that there were “good days” and “bad days”.

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” he added.

The tour to Africa was the first official royal tour for Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie.

Tell us what you think:

