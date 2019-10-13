Sunday, October 13, 2019  | 13 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Prime suspect in Multan robbery-rape-murder case arrested

34 mins ago
 
Police arrested a man in a robbery, rape and murder case in Multan on Sunday.

Seven days ago, three men robbed a woman’s house in the Makhdoom Rasheed area. The murdered her when she put up resistance, police said.

The suspects had entered the woman’s house and asked her for valuables. Parveen resisted their attempt after which they strangled her.

The law enforcers said that the men then raped the woman’s 22-year-old daughter and ran away with valuables, cash and mobile phones.

The Punjab IG took notice of the incident. He had asked the Multan RPO and CPO Multan to submit a report in the case.

Police confirmed that the prime suspect in the case has been taken into custody. A search for the other two men is under way.

Multan rape
 
