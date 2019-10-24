Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘sincere prayers’ are with Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that despite his political differences with PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif, his “sincere prayers” are with his political opponent.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, he said he has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of the best possible healthcare and medical treatment to him.

Nawaz, who is currently completing his seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case, was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. His doctors said that his platelet count is critically low.

On Thursday, his brother Shehbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court on the matter and asked for his sentence to be suspended.

Prime Minister Khan said on Wednesday that the former prime minister will be treated at any hospital he wants in Pakistan. The premier asked the Punjab government about updates on the PML-N supremo’s health. The PM has been advised to contact his family to inquire about Nawaz.

A report has been summoned on the matter too. There should be no compromise on Nawaz’s health, the PM had said.

Many PML-N leaders have spoken against Nawaz’s deteriorating condition in NAB custody.

A low platelet count is most commonly associated with dengue, an outbreak of which has taken the country by storm. A NAB spokesperson, however, said that Nawaz was tested for dengue and has tested negative. The spokesperson said the low platelet count could be because of the blood thinners prescribed to him by his physician.