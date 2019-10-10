Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Prices of medicines are going up

3 hours ago
 
Prices of medicines are going up
Photo: AFP

Medicines keep getting more expensive across the country.

Drug manufacturing companies have increased the prices of medicines by seven per cent. Blood pressure, diabetes and ulcer medications have been affected by the recent price increase.

The price of blood pressure medication has gone up by Rs12, diabetes medication by Rs30 and anti-acidity syrups by Rs46. Calcium supplements will cost five rupees more and painkillers an additional two rupees.

Officials of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) say they are allowed a seven per cent increase per year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
