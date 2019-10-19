Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
President leaves for Japan on Sunday for five days

3 hours ago
President leaves for Japan on Sunday for five days

President Dr Arif Alvi is all set to leave for Japan on Sunday on a five-day visit.

He has been invited by the Japanese government to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday. The ceremony is expected to be attended by a large number of heads of state and government officials.

During the visit, the president will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies who have investments in Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends and partners. Japan is among the major foreign investors in Pakistan and a significant export destination for Pakistani products,” the FO statement read.

It said that cooperative ties between the two countries have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential for further collaboration in fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

“The visit by the president will further cement the friendly relations between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas,” the statement concluded.

