PPP unhappy about NAB raid on Aijaz Jakhrani’s house

Photo: Aijaz Hussain Jakrani/Facebook

The Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed its anger over NAB officials raiding Adviser to Sindh CM on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani’s Karachi residence. A seven-member team had raided the house in Defence on Tuesday. They searched the house for evidence for more than three hours.

Following the raid, many party workers gathered outside his house and staged a protest. Some leaders even tried to enter the house but were stopped from doing this by the Rangers.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah went to meet Jakhrani after the raid, while Information Minister Saeed Ghani said that the raid was illegal as it was conducted without any warrant.

“Political victimisation and targeting political opponents is the benchmark of this regime,” said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on social media. “NAB has once again proven its utter disregard for families, women, and children.”

Speaking to the media, Jakrani said that NAB has harassed him and his family. “My name is already on the ECL. Where am I going to run?”

He claimed that NAB does not have any proof against him.

On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court approved Jakhrani’s bail till October 29.

NAB has accused him of involvement in money laundering and fake accounts case.

Jakhrani’s lawyer said that his client is sick and wants to travel abroad for treatment.

In February last year, the NAB executive board had approved an inquiry against the PPP leader.

Last month, NAB had arrested Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani. He is Aijaz Jakhrani’s cousin and a former chairman of Jacobabad Municipal Corporation.