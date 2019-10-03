PPP, PML-N to finance Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in: Fawad Chaudhry

Says JUI-F dependent on madrassa students for long march

Speaking on SAMAA TV show Naya Din Thursday morning, Chaudhry said that the PPP and the PML-N want to use Rehman’s sit-in to increase pressure on the government. “They want to get their leaders out of jails and get relief in corruption cases,” he remarked. They also need Rehman because they don’t have numbers.Rehman is dependent on his madrassa students for the long march and sit-in as the common man has no interest in this exercise.He said that the opposition doesn’t have an ideology to unite the people. “Even Rehman doesn’t have any narrative. Look at his statements and politics. What’s this narrative that just because he’s not in the assembly so the government must have been elected wrongly and the people should come out to protest?”His statement come as PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the JUI-F chief on Thursday afternoon.Responding to a question regarding the rumours about the changes in the cabinet, Chaudhry said there’s always gossip on social media. “But as far as changes in the cabinet are concerned, it is the prime minister’s prerogative,” he remarked. If he thinks it’s necessary, then he will make the changes.Speaking about the digital payment system in Pakistan, the minister said that the system is already operational in Pakistan on a limited scale. “Six banks have already started payments on mobile phones. But if we want to make it a completely operational digital payment system, we need Chinese companies, international companies to come and open gateways here.”The minister said that he had a detailed discussion with the prime minister and explained to him why it is necessary for the country to have companies like PayPal and TenCent in Pakistan. “The prime minister has taken the task of talking to the Chinese and US leadership [upon himself] and these giants will come to Pakistan,” said Chaudhry.On the recent controversial statements made by Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Chaudhry said that one of the major problems that the politicians face nowadays is that they are often quoted out of context and they are made fun of. “But at times, there’s also a slip of tongue. Earlier in the newspaper days, people used to disown any statement they didn’t but now everything is on camera so it gets difficult to deny."TV and camera is a double-edged sword, if you use it properly, it would benefit otherwise it would go against you,” the minister warned.Chaudhry commented that a lot of people want to come on TV and talk but then some of them also get exposed. “That’s why you would notice that seasoned politicians don’t come on TV that often. They work from behind the scenes.”In my opinion, people have the right to know politicians and their thoughts, so it’s camera’s work to expose them from time to time, he added.