‘PPP and PML-N are using JUI-F for their own good’

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have been just using the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl for their own good, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on social media on Thursday.

They are willing to sacrifice Fazlur Rehman, the chief of the JUI-F, for their own good, she remarked. Both political parties are willing to put JUI-F at risk but not themselves, she said.

Awan said that people shouldn’t expect truth from leaders who can’t even say the truth in front of each other. “The opposition is a prime example of political hypocrisy,” the special assistant added.

Referring to Rehman, she said that the nation will only follow if he raises his voice on the Kashmir issue. “Maulana sahab, you should start speaking about Palestine and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than criticising the government,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.