Polling for Larkana’s PS-11 by-election under way

Polling for the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 (Larkana-II) by-election for is currently under way. The polling started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm.

The main contestants for the seat are PPP’s Jameel Ahmed Soomro and Grand Democratic Alliance Moazzam Ali Khan Abbassi. Soomro is the political secretary of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to the Election Commission, 138 polling stations have been set up in the constituency for the 152,614 registered voters, of which 83,106 are male and 69,598 female.

Around 20 polling stations in the constituency have been declared as highly sensitive, while 50 have been declared as sensitive.

The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court de-seated Grand Democratic Alliance’s Moazim Ali Abbasi for failing to declare his assets.

