Policeman shoots youth in Karachi’s Punjab Colony

The young man was shot in the leg and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.He told the police that he was parking his motorcycle when the policeman, identified as Fawad, came towards him and pointed a gun to his head. He lowered the gun with his hand and the policeman accidentally fired it and he was shot in the leg.He claimed that the policeman was intoxicated at the time.The area residents then came to the man's defence and surrounded the policeman. They called the police and handed him over to them.A person said that this isn't the first time Fawad has been caught doing something like this. He is usually drunk and he takes money from area residents and harasses them, the person added.