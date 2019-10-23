Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Policeman killed, another injured in DI Khan operation

2 hours ago
Policeman killed, another injured in DI Khan operation

A policeman was killed and another injured during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Ramak early Wednesday morning. 

The police were conducting a search operation in the area when terror suspects opened fire on them, according to law enforcers.

The raiding team called in more enforcements, but the suspects managed to escape after the firing.

The injured policeman is being treated at DHQ Hospital.

Following the operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted raids and detained six people. They have seized weapons from their possession too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Dera Ghazi Khan Police
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
DG Khan police, police operation, terrorism, CTD, Dera Ghazi Khan,
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.