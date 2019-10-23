Policeman killed, another injured in DI Khan operation

A policeman was killed and another injured during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Ramak early Wednesday morning.

The police were conducting a search operation in the area when terror suspects opened fire on them, according to law enforcers.

The raiding team called in more enforcements, but the suspects managed to escape after the firing.

The injured policeman is being treated at DHQ Hospital.

Following the operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted raids and detained six people. They have seized weapons from their possession too.

