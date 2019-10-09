Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Policeman injured in targeted attack in Karachi

55 mins ago
 
Sub Inspector Syed Ghous Alam was injured after gunmen opened fire on his vehicle near Khudadad Colony in Karachi Wednesday morning. 

The policeman was travelling to court when unidentified men on motorcycles attacked him. After the firing, the suspects managed to escape and the policeman’s vehicle collided with a rickshaw.

The injured officer has been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The doctors have said that he is in critical condition.

Alam was working on the murder case of Mureed Abbas and Khizer Hayat. He was a part of the team that had gone to arrest Adil Zaman, the brother of prime suspect Atif Zaman, in the double murder case.

