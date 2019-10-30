Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Police raid Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, seize hard drives, documents

3 hours ago
Three people have been taken into custody



The Karachi police raided on Tuesday night one of the city's biggest public sector hospitals--Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Three people were taken into custody and documents and hard drives were seized during the raid.

Around 20 police personnel took part in the operation, arriving on motorcycles and in police vans. They blocked off the exit and entry points to the hospital during the search.

The doctors’ apartments, trauma centre and IT department were all searched. Records, hard drives and other items were seized from the IT department building. The law enforcers broke the locks on the building in order to enter.

City wardens stationed at the hospital say the police beat them up during the search operation. They want the Sindh IG to take notice.



Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


 
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Karachi Police
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    M. SHAMIM SHAIKH   October 30, 2019 11:46 am/ Reply

    Pakistani media is far from nationalism and just informing in their interests as per commodity / market capturing.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
