Police raid Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, seize hard drives, documents

Three people were taken into custody and documents and hard drives were seized during the raid.Around 20 police personnel took part in the operation, arriving on motorcycles and in police vans. They blocked off the exit and entry points to the hospital during the search.The doctors’ apartments, trauma centre and IT department were all searched. Records, hard drives and other items were seized from the IT department building. The law enforcers broke the locks on the building in order to enter.City wardens stationed at the hospital say the police beat them up during the search operation. They want the Sindh IG to take notice.