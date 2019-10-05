Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Police in Karachi’s Central district directed to salute teachers

56 mins ago
 
The police in Karachi’s District Central were directed on Saturday to salute and pay respect to any teachers they come across from now on.

District Central senior superintendent of police, in a letter written to all SPs, SHOs and branch in-charges, said that teachers are builders of a nation and deserve utmost respect and appreciation. The officer stated that none of them could reach anywhere in their lives without the selfless efforts of their teachers.

In every society, the letter read, teachers are given special attention and honourable treatment.

“Therefore it is hereby directed that all police officers of District Central, from police constables up to senior ranks, shall salute when they meet any teacher,” it said.

“Whenever a teacher arrives at a police station, they shall be given top priority and must not be kept waiting, and their issues be resolved immediately as per law.”

The SSP further stated that in case of a petty violation on the streets by a teacher, they must be politely cautioned and let go with respect.

