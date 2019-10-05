Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Police arrest Lahore couple for filming, blackmailing women

2 hours ago
 
Police arrest Lahore couple for filming, blackmailing women

Police apprehended on Saturday a couple in Lahore for blackmailing women by shooting their indecent videos.

The law enforcers acted on complaints filed by three women who were blackmailed by the couple.

Salamat Ali would use his wife, Razia, to lure women into their trap, according to police officials. He would rape the women and shoot their videos to blackmail them later.

The law enforcers also seized some indecent videos from the suspects. They said the couple had confessed to their crime during interrogation.

The officials said a case had been registered against the couple and they were investigating whether the videos were used for any other purposes.

