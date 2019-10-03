Police arrest Karachi tutor for allegedly torturing students

The teacher, Hamza, who has been arrested by the police for allegedly torturing his students.

Police apprehended on Thursday a teacher in Karachi for allegedly subjecting his students to brutal torture.

The tutor, Hamza, allegedly thrashed five-year-old Mustafa and seven-year-old Rameen for failing a test. The incident took place in the Manzoor Colony area.

The parents of the students filed a complaint with the police. The law enforcers arrested Hamza and registered a case against him.

The teacher claimed that he only hit the children once or twice with a stick, however, the marks on the children’s bodies narrated a different tale.

The police said they had acted against the tutor under the Child Protection Act and were further investigating the matter.