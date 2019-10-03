Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Police arrest Karachi tutor for allegedly torturing students

37 mins ago
 
The teacher, Hamza, who has been arrested by the police for allegedly torturing his students.

Police apprehended on Thursday a teacher in Karachi for allegedly subjecting his students to brutal torture.

The tutor, Hamza, allegedly thrashed five-year-old Mustafa and seven-year-old Rameen for failing a test. The incident took place in the Manzoor Colony area.

The parents of the students filed a complaint with the police. The law enforcers arrested Hamza and registered a case against him.

The teacher claimed that he only hit the children once or twice with a stick, however, the marks on the children’s bodies narrated a different tale.

The police said they had acted against the tutor under the Child Protection Act and were further investigating the matter.

