Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Police arrest brother of Mureed Abbas’ murderer

October 10, 2019
 
Police arrest brother of Mureed Abbas’ murderer
Picture: Mureed Abbas/ Facebook

Police apprehended on Wednesday the brother of the prime suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case.

Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat were shot dead on July 9 by their business partner, Atif Zaman, in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

Atif has been accused of defrauding different people of Rs390 million, according to the prosecutor. He killed Abbas after the anchorperson asked him to return the money he had invested.

Police apprehended Atif’s brother, Adil Zaman, on Wednesday. He had been on the run since Atif killed Abbas and his friend.

Initial investigation suggests that Atif’s father was also involved in defrauding people. His brother also liquidated the properties purchased from investors’ money.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau decided to summon parties in the case. The anti-graft body said it’s closely examining all the facts pertaining to the case.

On the other hand, Abbas’ wife alleged that the suspect Adil threatened a witness, Umer Rehan, on social media.

She expressed fears that the accused could do anything to escape punishment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Atif Zaman Karachi Mureed Abbas Police
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.