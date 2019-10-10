Police arrest brother of Mureed Abbas’ murderer

Picture: Mureed Abbas/ Facebook

Police apprehended on Wednesday the brother of the prime suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case.

Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat were shot dead on July 9 by their business partner, Atif Zaman, in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

Atif has been accused of defrauding different people of Rs390 million, according to the prosecutor. He killed Abbas after the anchorperson asked him to return the money he had invested.

Police apprehended Atif’s brother, Adil Zaman, on Wednesday. He had been on the run since Atif killed Abbas and his friend.

Initial investigation suggests that Atif’s father was also involved in defrauding people. His brother also liquidated the properties purchased from investors’ money.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau decided to summon parties in the case. The anti-graft body said it’s closely examining all the facts pertaining to the case.

On the other hand, Abbas’ wife alleged that the suspect Adil threatened a witness, Umer Rehan, on social media.

She expressed fears that the accused could do anything to escape punishment.