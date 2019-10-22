PML-N’s Safdar arrested in Lahore

Captain (retd) Safdar, who is the son-in-law of former PM Nawaz Sharif, has been arrested for speaking against the government.

He was arrested at Ravi Toll Plaza, according to PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar.

An FIR had been registered against Safdar at the Islampura police station for making anti-government remarks in a social media video. The FIR says that Safdar had recorded the statement at a sessions court in Lahore. He was surrounded by eight to 10 people, who can be identified through video footage, and he urged people to leave their houses and come out to topple the existing government.

Operations SSP Faisal Shahzad, however, said that he hasn’t been arrested.

On October 12, a sessions court in Lahore has approved his interim bail till October 26. He has been named in a case on interfering in public matters and misbehaving with the police. The court has given him seven days to submit an Rs50,000 surety bond.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned the arrest. She remarked that the government is getting more and more nervous and JUI-F’s Azadi March is approaching. “He should be presented in court,” she added.

Safdar, in a video, had said that all the people who love Nawaz should support JUI-F’s anti-government march. The PML-N has recently decided that it will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party members in their endeavours.

Many top leaders of the PML-N are already in jail for different cases. Nawaz is completing his prison sentence, while Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique among others are being investigated by NAB and Rana Sanaullah has been taken into custody for heroin possession.