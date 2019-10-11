PML-N to press Punjab govt for Hamza’s production orders: sources

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to mount pressure on the Punjab government for the issuance of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz’s production orders, sources within the party told SAMAA TV Friday.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed multiple cases against Hamza, including the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The PML-N leader is currently on a judicial remand until October 16 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases. He was arrested in June 2019.

Sixty-one PML-N members of different standing committees of the Punjab Assembly have submitted their resignations, the sources said. The resignations have been submitted to PML-N lawmaker Rana Iqbal.

The PML-N has 166 members in the provincial assembly, of which 70 are part of different standing committees.

Nine other PML-N lawmakers will also submit their resignations to Iqbal, the sources informed further. He will then present these resignations to the speaker.