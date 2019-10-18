PML-N to participate in JUI-F’s October 31 rally in Islamabad

Shehbaz, however, avoids explaining the extent of their participation clearly















This was announced by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif during his interaction with the media in Lahore.He once again avoided a clear response to the question about the extent up to which the PML-N would back the JUI-F in its protest against the government.Shehbaz said they would also announce their future strategy during the JUI-F rally. He, however, did not explain as to what his party would do between October 27 and October 31.The PML-N president said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif had issued directives to the party through his letter.He said the incumbent government has devastated the country."Imran Khan wants to blame institutions for his failures," Shehbaz said. "The government should go home and fresh elections should be held in the country."He said if the people reposed their confidence in the PML-N again, then they would fix the country's economy within six months.The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.A few days ago, Fazl told reporters in Peshawar that the illegal and ineligible government could not be allowed to rule anymore. “Islamabad plan is just the beginning,” the JUI-F chief had said. “We have options B and C too.”The JUI-F chief has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N hasn’t yet made the extent of its participation clear.