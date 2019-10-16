Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PML-N to be part of every campaign against govt: Iqbal

5 mins ago
 
PML-N to be part of every campaign against govt: Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that his party would participate in every campaign aimed at toppling the incumbent government.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that saving the country from an incompetent government has become a challenge now. He demanded immediate elections in the country.

Iqbal said his party, together with the rest of the opposition, would launch a countrywide campaign for fresh elections.

“The PML-N will be on the frontline of every campaign against the government,” he asserted.

The PML-N leader also accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of exacting revenge on the Punjab province.

He said his party would soon initiate a “Punjab Bachao (Save Punjab)” campaign.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.ahsan

 
TOPICS:
ahsan IQBAL government PML-N
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ahsan Iqbal, government, PML-N, campaign, protest, PTI
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.