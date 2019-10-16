PML-N to be part of every campaign against govt: Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that his party would participate in every campaign aimed at toppling the incumbent government.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the PML-N leader said that saving the country from an incompetent government has become a challenge now. He demanded immediate elections in the country.

Iqbal said his party, together with the rest of the opposition, would launch a countrywide campaign for fresh elections.

“The PML-N will be on the frontline of every campaign against the government,” he asserted.

The PML-N leader also accused the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of exacting revenge on the Punjab province.

He said his party would soon initiate a “Punjab Bachao (Save Punjab)” campaign.