PML-N refutes reports of non-participation of Shehbaz in Azadi March

3 hours ago
 
PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb has denied reports of the non-participation of party president Shehbaz Sharif in JUI-F’s anti-government Azadi March because of health reasons.

Referring to media reports of a meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, she said that the claim that the opposition leader in the National Assembly had refused to lead his party in the Azadi March because of his health condition is a lie. She said the report was ‘unfortunate’.

She said no meeting had been called, as the media reports suggested, among the party’s central executive committee.

The PML-N worker said that during the meeting with Nawaz in jail, Shehbaz informed him about the consultation done by the party with the Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-F regarding the anti-government protest.

Related: JUI-F to march towards Islamabad on October 27: Fazl

Aurangzeb requested the media not to air news regarding the party leadership without verification.

PML-N will soon hold a party meeting to discuss its strategy after JUI-F’s announcement to hold the Azadi March on October 27, she said in her statement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of JUI-F, announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27.

He told reporters in Islamabad that the march aims to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Fazl said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

October 27 is observed as ‘Black Day’ in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Related: JUI-F ‘most welcome’ to stage Islamabad sit-in: interior minister

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on board his anti-government march. The PPP, however, has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has voiced reservations over its dates. A meeting was also held between PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the JUI-F on Thursday.

Pervez Rashid, a senior PML-N figure, said that most of his party members wanted to join the JUI-F’s anti-government march, but a final decision would be taken by the party’s board.

