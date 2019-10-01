PML-N, PPP accuse govt of isolating Pakistan, seek fresh election

They say it has become a 'threat' to national security







Speaking to the media in Islamabad, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government had become a "threat" to the national security."As much as this government has isolated the country globally, there is no example of it," he said. "Both the parties understand that it has become inevitable to send this government home."Iqbal said the PML-N and the PPP were united in running a campaign against the government. He urged all the opposition parties to devise a joint strategy in this regard."The opposition is determined to jointly get rid of these rulers," the PML-N leader said. "The only way to steer the country out of this dead-end alley is the conduct of a free and fair election."He said the country could only move forward through continuity of the democratic process and supremacy of the constitution.Iqbal also said that their solidarity with Kashmir was not influenced by any political ideology. "The entire Pakistani nation is united and standing by the Kashmiri people."He further said the "struggle against the government" would be jointly led from the opposition's platform.The PML-N leader said they agreed at Tuesday's meeting that they would have to adopt a joint strategy against the government. "Tomorrow, ours and Bilawal Bhutto's meeting with the JUI-F leadership is scheduled."We are to get rid of this incompetent bus driver, who is repeatedly pushing the people into ravines," he said, without naming anyone.PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the Pakistani nation was passing through a testing time. "The storm of inflation is not dying down, while the government has nothing to do with the people."She said the government would return to the place where it came from."Which concrete measures did the government suggest for the Kashmiri people," Rehman questioned, saying that all political parties had "ideological commitment" with regard to Kashmiris.She said a "horrifying political and economic divide" was visible in the country, adding that this was a time to honour the parliament.The PPP leader further said that nothing had yet been finalised with regard to dates for the Azadi March. She said they would have more meetings in the next few days.Rehman also said that a joint strategy would be carved out on the matter of disqualification of the National Assembly deputy speaker."No party will take a solo flight," she clarified. "These people want to lock up the parliament, but [we] won't let this happen."