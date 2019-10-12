PML-N meets once again to mull over Azadi March participation 

Photo: Mian Shehbaz Sharif/Facebook

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has yet to decide if it will be joining the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azaadi March.

The protest, which aims to topple PM Imran Khan’s government, will enter Islamabad on October 31, confirmed JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said that the march, however, will begin on October 27 to observe it as a ‘Black Day’ in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir. He said that he has instructed party workers to organise rallies in their respective cities on the said date.

The PML-N, which is an ally of the JUI-F, hasn’t come out in support of the march as yet despite the clear instructions of its founder Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz, while speaking to the media outside a court in Lahore, said that he will not leave Fazl’s side. They have raised valid demands and we should support them, he said, adding that he has written a letter to his brother and party president, Shehbaz Sharif, over the matter.

The same was reiterated by Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar. After a meeting with Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat Jail, he said that whoever loves Nawaz will support the march. He announced that he will march alongside Fazl during the march.

The party, however, still hasn’t given any official confirmation. Shehbaz will preside over a meeting of the party’s senior leadership at his Model Town residence today.

SAMAA TV reported that Shehbaz has criticised his elder brother for picking fights with the establishment and not paying heed to his advice during a meeting on October 10. He said the PML-N suffered a loss whenever it picked a fight with the establishment, according to five party leaders. He said he advised his elder brother against joining the Azadi March. “But my brother doesn’t listen to me,” the party leaders quoted him as saying.