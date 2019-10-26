Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM to meet govt negotiators as Azadi March draws nearer

2 hours ago
Photo: Imran Khan (official)/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan is heading to Lahore today (Saturday) to meet his team that has been negotiating with the opposition on the Azadi March.

The march, spearheaded by JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is scheduled to begin across the country tomorrow (October 27). But as the day draws nearer, the government seems to have made little headway with negotiations. Friday’s negotiations ended with little progress.

But the head of the government’s negotiation team, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, says the opposition’s Rahbar Committee has agreed to further negotiations. During a press conference Friday night with Rahbar Committee Convener Akram Khan Durrani in Islamabad, Khattak said the opposition tabled its charter of demands before the government during the second round of talks.

He said the government is expecting a positive outcome from the upcoming meeting. Durrani said the opposition hasn’t closed its doors to further negotiations yet.

The government gave the opposition the go-ahead for the Azadi March on October 23. But PM Khan wants the protest to be peaceful. The government also isn’t agreeing to one of the opposition’s main demands: the resignation of PM Khan.

More opposition parties are extending their support to the march as the government brings containers out on the road, ready to block the path of the marchers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The interior ministry has informed provincial governments of terrorist threats during the Azaadi March. The chief secretaries of all four provinces have been told that members of the banned TTP may join the march and engage in terrorist activities. It also warned that there are chances that enemy agencies have given these terrorists $1 million to target Fazl and other senior leaders.

