Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM to lead human chain event in Islamabad

33 mins ago
 
PM to lead human chain event in Islamabad
Photo: AFP

A human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Friday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris, reported Radio Pakistan.

The chain will be formed at Convention Centre to D-Chowk at 3.30 pm, according to the Information Ministry.

The premier will address the participants at D-Chowk.

A meeting in Islamabad chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur reviewed the arrangements for the event.

Gandapur said the fascist face of Modi government will be exposed at every forum and Pakistan is pursuing an effective diplomacy on Kashmir issue and the country will continue its efforts till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

The nation will observe Kashmir Day to highlight the atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

On August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kashmir day PM Khan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Students protest fellow's death at Comsats University in Islamabad
Students protest fellow’s death at Comsats University in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.