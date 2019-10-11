PM to lead human chain event in Islamabad

Photo: AFP

A human chain will be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today (Friday) to express solidarity with Kashmiris, reported Radio Pakistan.

The chain will be formed at Convention Centre to D-Chowk at 3.30 pm, according to the Information Ministry.

The premier will address the participants at D-Chowk.

A meeting in Islamabad chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur reviewed the arrangements for the event.

Gandapur said the fascist face of Modi government will be exposed at every forum and Pakistan is pursuing an effective diplomacy on Kashmir issue and the country will continue its efforts till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

The nation will observe Kashmir Day to highlight the atrocities in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

On August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.