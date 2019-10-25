Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM orders Punjab govt to file appeal in Sahiwal case

39 mins ago
PM orders Punjab govt to file appeal in Sahiwal case

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Punjab government to file an appeal against the anti-terrorism court’s decision in the Sahiwal shooting case, according to Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special adviser to the PM on information and broadcasting.

“The prime minister has also ordered that investigations should be carried out on the weak evidence presented in court,” she said in a series of tweets on Friday.

An anti-terrorism court acquitted on Thursday all the suspects in the Sahiwal shooting case. The court said that the suspects were given the benefit of the doubt.

The adviser said that the government was resolute on providing justice to the innocent children. If their families don’t petition against the decision, the state will, she added.

Khalil, his wife Nabila, their teenage daughter Areeba and friend, Zeeshan Javed, were killed after CTD officials opened fire at their car in Sahiwal on January 19.

The suspects, all CTD officers, were released after Judge Arshad Hussain gave the verdict on Thursday.

Tell us what you think:

